Man Wanted In Connection To Burglary And Auto Theft

The Madisonville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding someone connected to a burglary and stolen vehicle.

This morning, Truck County Auto Sales, reported that it was broken into and keys to some of the cars were taken.

It was later confirmed that at least one car was missing from the lot.

The missing car was later located and after being pursued for several miles, through Hopkins and Webster Counties, the driver wrecked the stolen car off Kentucky 109.

That’s when officers found Eric Harris, the passenger in the vehicle, but the driver Cameron Clark, fled from the scene.

Cameron Clark is a white male weighing about two hundred pounds with blondish hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on Clark, please contact the Madisonville Police.

