Man Walks into Henderson Hospital with Gunshot Wound to the Chest April 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Police are investigating after a man walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of Adams Avenue Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. So far no arrests have been made.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

