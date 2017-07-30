Home Indiana Man in Vanderburgh County Jail After Hit and Run July 30th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

After a pedestrian is hit by a car, a man is behind bars in Vanderburgh County.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Shoshoni Lane and Cherokee Drive. Upon arrival, a witness told the deputies a man was hit by someone driving a dark colored car. However, the driver took off after the crash.

A relative took the victim to the hospital. The victim told deputies he was riding with Nicholas Heard and they began arguing. The victim grabbed Heard’s keys, left the vehicle and began walking away. That’s when witnesses say Heard hit the victim.

Heard was tracked to his home. Deputies say the windshield of his car was broken and his car had clearly been in an accident.

Heard is now held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments