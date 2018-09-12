Man on Trial for Gibson County Murder Found Not Guilty

After three days of trial, Anthony Hoskins has been found not guilty on three counts for murder, manslaughter, and reckless homicide.

Hoskins was on trial accused of shooting and killing Steven Hess at Diplomat Motel in February of this year.

Investigators say Hess had received complaints of drug activity in the room where Hoskins was staying. Hess allegedly then notified Hoskins he was being evicted. Police say video surveillance captured Hoskins confronting Hess.

Hess allegedly pushed Hoskins out of the lobby door and followed him before Hoskins took out a gun and fired at Hess.

The defense argued that Hoskins fired out of self defense.

The jury finds Hoskins NOT guilty for murder as well as manslaughter and reckless homicide @my44news — Megan DiVenti 44News (@MDiVenti44News) September 12, 2018

Comments

comments