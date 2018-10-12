Man Travels Hoosier State to Find Vintage Goodies

An Indianapolis man brings his shopping mission to the Tri-State.

Ryan Monson owns Vintage Indy, an online shop showcasing some of the best Goodwill apparel finds with an Indiana theme. He stopped by the westside Goodwill in Evansville Friday and let us tag along on his shopping spree.

Monson says his passion for thrift store shopping started in college,and grew into a business on Instagram. He chooses shirts, sweaters, pants, and more that are connected to Indiana, then posts them to his Instagram to sell. Monson’s current goal is to visit every Goodwill in Indiana to see what each has to offer. He plans to visit the stores in Jasper and Bloomington this weekend.

The business owner also runs his own Youtube page where everyone can follow along on his shopping sprees.

