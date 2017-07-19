Man with Terminal Cancer Donates $2,000 to K-9 Fund

A donation to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s K-9 Fund is always exciting, but David Hudson’s generosity is particularly special.

Hudson has stage four terminal prostate cancer, and doctors say he may have about a year to live. He wants to pay it forward while he still has time, so he decided to make a donation to the sheriff’s office’s furriest members.

David Hudson said, “So I asked sheriff wedding if i could donate money to purchase a level three vest for his k9 unit, and he was completely thrilled with it.”

Sheriff Dave Wedding says he was very touched by Hudson’s generosity after learning about his health.

“Because there’s a guy that has all these problems going on, but yet he calls me knowing that we need help, and he’s helping me out in a time of his own crisis,” Sheriff Wedding said.

Hudson donated $2,000 to the K-9 Fund, half of which will go toward a vest for the newest K-9 named King.

“A lot of people say $2,000 isn’t much, but if that K-9 that is getting this vest ever has to confront a bad guy with a knife or a gun, and he discharges the gun at the dog, and that vest saves that dogs life,” Hudson said, “That dog is going to be thankful that he’s got that on.”

Sheriff Wedding says every little bit counts.

“It’s not small, he classifies it as small, but I look at it as a very nice gift to my office. We try to have the best dogs available. For us to buy a dog and to run our deputy’s through training class of 6 weeks is approximately $15,000.”

Hudson wishes more people would pay it forward too.

“I love giving it’s the most thrilling part of life, I wish more people would do it. I wish people that has the means in Vanderburgh County would match my donation,” Hudson said, “I mean this came out of my heart. The sheriff’s department did not ask me for any money or anything. I called them.”

For Hudson it’s more about keeping everyone safe.

“So whatever we can do to protect these K-9s, they’re hard workers. They need them out here today with the drug epidemic that we have here in Vanderburgh County, and let’s give them all we can give to make sure that we all are safe.”

“I’m just tickled to death that he came to us with a donation. It will be put to good use, and we cant thank him enough.”

But Hudson says it’s not about the money.

“You know I just love doing stuff like this, if I can do it. I can’t take it with me.”

Comments

comments