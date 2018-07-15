Home Kentucky Man Tased After Fleeing From Police When Warrants Are Discovered July 15th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

A Whitesville man is arrested after trying to escape the police.

A Kentucky State Police Trooper stopped 33 year old, Derek Cecil of Whitesville yesterday morning for a traffic violation. The trooper found that Cecil had multiple Indiana warrants and his vehicle had the wrong vehicle registration plates. Cecil tried to flee when confront about the warrants, but the trooped caught up to him and tased him.

Cecil is in the Daviess County Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance and fleeing the police.

Comments

comments