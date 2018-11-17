Home Kentucky Man Takes Police on 90 MPH Chase In Uniontown With Stolen Truck November 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

A wild ride, and police chase involving a fugitive. A pursuit started in Uniontown, but the man in a stolen truck didn’t stop and the resulting chase reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

When the suspect slowed for a roadblock, an officer shot out two tires, but the truck kept going. Then outside Uniontown a third tire was shot. After the chase, officers say they had to use tasers on Shawn Gibbs.

He’s now in the Union County jail.

