A Man Takes Plea Deal on Jail Riot Charges in Vanderburgh County March 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Evansville, Indiana

After a riot broke out at the Vanderburgh County Jail last summer, one man has taken a plea deal on his charges.

Seth Wrinkles has admitted to one count of resisting and one count of rioting. He will serve one year in prison for each count.

Wrinkles will also serve six months for pleading guilty to criminal mischief, and his sentences will run concurrently.

Wrinkles has already received credit for 182 days served.

Wrinkles has a federal case open on charges of having ammunition as a convicted felon, and he is a suspect in an Evansville shooting incident from last May.

