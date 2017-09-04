44News | Evansville, IN

Man Taken To Hospital Following Muhlenberg Co. Shooting

September 4th, 2017 Kentucky

A man is taken to the hospital following a shooting in Muhlenberg County. The shooting happened Sunday in Powderly at a home on Redbud Lane.

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s deputies say an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg then taken to Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

There’s no word on the man’s condition.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by KSP, Central City Police Department, and Greenville Police Department.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating this incident.

