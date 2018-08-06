Home Indiana Man Sustains Life Threatening Injuries After Falling from Tree August 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A man from Cannelton, Indiana is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after falling from a tree.

According to the Indiana DNR, 44 year old Shane Thomas fell 50 feet from a tree. The incident occurred August 4th on Ferdinand State Forest property where Thomas was camping.

After the fall, he was taken by another camper to urgent care in Ferdinand, Indiana. Thomas was then transferred to Memorial Hospital in Jasper and later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

Officials say Thomas suffered internal injuries and broken bones in his back. The reason for the fall is being investigated by Indiana Conservation Officers, though they believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

