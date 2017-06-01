Man Starts Petition Against Nickel Tax

One Daviess County man is thinking enough is enough when it comes to tax increases. Gary Boswell thinks residents of the western Kentucky county have seen too many tax increases recently, so he’s trying to do something about it. Boswell started a petition to get a recall vote on the nickel tax recently passed by the Daviess County Public School Board.

The tax, which was passed last month, will increase taxes by 5.7 cents per every 100 dollars of property value. For the average resident that adds up to around 60 dollars per year.

Boswell said that he has heard from community members and they all agree, another tax maybe too much.

The petition will need around 3,500 signatures to trigger the recall vote.

