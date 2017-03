Sebree Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Monday afternoon.

According to our media partner Journal Enterprise, the Sebree Police Chief says a Hispanic man was stabbed in his shoulder and ribs.

The Police Chief told the Journal Enterprise, the man would not cooperate, giving three different names for himself and would not say who stabbed him.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments