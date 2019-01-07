Man Shot, Police Search for Shooter

18-year-old Talen Johnson was shot in the stomach just before 6:30 Sunday night. He’s recovering now but authorities say he’s fighting for his life.

“We got dispatched to the 18 hundred block of West 7th Street. Once officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male that had a gunshot wound to the chest-abdominal area,” says Owensboro Police Officer, Andrew Boggess.

Owensboro police say they never received a 911 call about the shooting because an officer heard the shots and responded before anyone had the chance to call.

“There was actually an officer just a couple blocks a way that actually heard it,” says Officer Boggess.

Authorities say they responded seconds after the shooting to find 18-year-old Talen Johnson suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police confirm Johnson is from Owensboro, but they don’t believe he lives in the area where the shooting occurred.

As Johnson was taken to the hospital for treatment, Owensboro Police got to work. They are trying to track down the shooter while investigating what exactly happened before the shooting.

“That’s what the detectives are investigating. Trying to figure out what lead up to this. At this point, I don’t know that there was anything- that there was a separate crime prior to that,” says Officer Boggess.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers: (270)-687-8484.

