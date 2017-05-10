Home Indiana Evansville Man Shot Outside His Home on Judson Street May 10th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville Pinterest

An Evansville man is in the hospital after he was shot outside his home late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 11:30pm in the 700 block of Judson Street.

When they arrived they found the victim with one gun shot wound. Officers also found bullet holes in a hand rail of the southside home.

Detectives are investigating. And no suspect description was given. The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.

