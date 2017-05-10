Man Shot Outside His Home on Judson Street
An Evansville man is in the hospital after he was shot outside his home late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 11:30pm in the 700 block of Judson Street.
When they arrived they found the victim with one gun shot wound. Officers also found bullet holes in a hand rail of the southside home.
Detectives are investigating. And no suspect description was given. The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.