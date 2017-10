Home Indiana Evansville Man Shot In Leg in Downtown Evansville October 5th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Evansville.

Officers got called out to the 200 block of South Fulton around 3AM Thursday.

According to detectives, the man said someone drove by and shot him in the leg. Police say the guy had bullet fragment in his leg. His injuries are not life threatening.

At this time, there’s no description of the suspect or car.

