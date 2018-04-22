Home Indiana Man Shot and Killed While Camping April 22nd, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

What was supposed to be a fun weekend camping turned deadly in Southern Indiana.

State Police were called to the Shirley Creek Camp Grounds in Orange County Friday night after receiving reports one person had been shot.

Daniel Allbright of French Lick was camping with friends. Investigators say at one point in the evening a 19-year-old friend thought he head something in the woods so he took his pistol out of his holster. When he tried to return it, the gun went off and hit Allbright in the back of the head. Allbright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no foul play is expected, but the case will be turned over to the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments