Man Shot in Robbery Attempt Near Downtown Evansville September 20th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating a shooting near downtown Evansville.

This happened Thursday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Cherry Street between Kentucky Avenue and New York Avenue.

The victim told police three men attempted to rob him was shot when he refused to hand over his money.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call EPD at (812) 436-7896.

Anonymous tips can be made at the We Tip Hotline at (812)435-6194.

