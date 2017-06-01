Home Indiana Evansville Man Shoots at Pig near Angel Mounds State Historic Site June 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities say a man shot at a pig near the Angel Mounds State Historic site. Zachary Blair and his girlfriend were at the boat ramp when the pig ran up to them. Blair said it was foaming at the mouth and jumped on them when they walked away.

Another man, Ronald Bohannon thought the couple’s safety was being threatened so he fired three shots at the pig and missed.

Dale Payne’s family owns the pig. He said it’s not harmful, but it just gets excited.

There were no citations issued in this incident.

