Home Indiana Evansville Man Shares Passion For Music With Street Performance May 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Marshall Chambers is in Evansville visiting family on his way to perform at the Kentucky Derby Festival. Chambers decided to share his passion for music and set up shop under the First Avenue overpass.

Chambers says the location gave him great acoustics for his tenor sax. As a teen, Chambers started performing along the Evansville riverfront. Now he has played in every major city in the country and says he does it because he enjoys it so much. He believes music is truly the universal language.

Chambers says, “It’s the only language that’s the same a c right here, is the same c in China, the same c in Russia. It’s a language that some people don’t really understand but it comes from God and it’s the only language that is the same, it doesn’t change.”

Chambers plays everything from pop to Bossa Nova and Brazilian jazz.

Comments

comments