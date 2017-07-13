Home Indiana Evansville Man Sentenced of Robbing Apartment Near 711 Tavern Sentenced July 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Evansville man is sentenced for his role in a 2015 robbery and shooting inside an apartment above the 711 Tavern. Vanderburgh County Judge Robert Pigman sentenced 21-year-old Jarvice Sears to 69 years in jail.

In May, a jury found Sears guilty on nine charges, including two counts of burglary with serious bodily injury, attempted robbery with serious bodily injury, four counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of aggravated battery.

Sears was one of five men charged in connection with the incident on East Virginia Street.

Those men are accused of robbing an apartment that contained half a pound of marijuana and high grade weed called “wax”. They are accused of forcibly entering the victims’ apartment and forcing the men to empty their pockets.

The incident left five people with gunshot wounds.

Last year, Marquell Jackson was sentenced in connection with this incident.

