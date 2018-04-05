Man Sentenced in Brutal Sexual Assault

An Evansville man will spend more than three decades behind bars for a violent sexual assault.

A judge handed down a 35 year sentence for Richard Shelton on Thursday.

In March, Shelton pleaded guilty to several charges including rape with a deadly weapon, rape and criminal confinement with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened last year at an east side apartment complex.

The victim told police Shelton sodomized her with a knife, raped her, poured lighter fluid on her, and choked and punched her.

Court records also show in March 2016, Shelton attacked the same victim and hit her so hard she had to have facial reconstruction.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments