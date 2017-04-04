Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Dubois County
A man has been sentenced to 40 years after being convicted of cutting his ex-wife’s throat last December.
Casey Myers was sentenced Monday in Dubois Circuit Court.
He had been charged with attempted murder, strangulation and intimidation, and domestic battery.
Myers had used a serrated kitchen knife to harm the victim.
After the Jasper Police Department received a call last December from a friend witnessing the confrontation, the victim was taken to the hospital and made a full recovery.
Myers was found guilty March 1st.