44News | Evansville, IN

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Dubois County

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Dubois County

April 4th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A man has been sentenced to 40 years after being convicted of cutting his ex-wife’s throat last December.

Casey Myers was sentenced Monday in Dubois Circuit Court.

He had been charged with attempted murder, strangulation and intimidation, and domestic battery.

Myers had used a serrated kitchen knife to harm the victim.

After the Jasper Police Department received a call last December from a friend witnessing the confrontation, the victim was taken to the hospital and made a full recovery.

Myers was found guilty March 1st.

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.