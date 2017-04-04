Home Indiana Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Dubois County April 4th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A man has been sentenced to 40 years after being convicted of cutting his ex-wife’s throat last December.

Casey Myers was sentenced Monday in Dubois Circuit Court.

He had been charged with attempted murder, strangulation and intimidation, and domestic battery.

Myers had used a serrated kitchen knife to harm the victim.

After the Jasper Police Department received a call last December from a friend witnessing the confrontation, the victim was taken to the hospital and made a full recovery.

Myers was found guilty March 1st.

