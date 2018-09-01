Home Kentucky Man On The Run After Early Morning Auto Theft And Police Chase September 1st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

The Madisonville Police Department is asking the public for help in finding someone connected to a burglary and stolen vehicle.

Saturday morning, Truck County Auto Sales reported around 8:30 A.M., an unknown individual broke in and stole keys to a black, 2011 Chevrolet Impala, along with a dealership license plate. around 9:55, an officer with The Madisonville Police Department located the vehicle traveling north on Hanson Road near Gardenia Drive.

After being pursed for several miles, through Hopkins and Webster counties, the driver wrecked the stolen car off Kentucky 109 near Ultey Road. That’s when the driver Cameron Clark exited the vehicle and ran on foot through a corn field. The passenger Eric Harris was apprehended from the vehicle and arrested for Fleeing and Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) (Complicity) and Received Stolen Property up to $10,000.

Cameron Clark is a white male, weighing 200 pounds with blondish hair and blue eyes. If you have information on the whereabouts of Cameron Clark, The Madisonville Police is offering a cash reward for any information that can lead to his arrest.

