Man Robbed After Responding to Adult Website Ad in Evansville

April 28th, 2017 Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating after a man is robbed, after answering an ad on an adult website. According to the police report, officers were called to the 2500 block of Old Business 41 just after 8:00PM Thursday night. The victim says, after responding to an ad on the website Back Page, he gave a female suspect $120 for a massage. They say, a man then emerged from a bathroom and pulled out what the victim believed was a gun, demanding that he leave the room. After the suspects left the scene, they were detained by police a short time later near Diamond Avenue.

