44News | Evansville, IN

Man Robbed at Gunpoint While in an Evansville Drive Thru

Man Robbed at Gunpoint While in an Evansville Drive Thru

April 27th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Evansville Police investigating, after a man is robbed at gunpoint while in a restaurant drive thru. Officers were called to the Dairy Queen, in the 1100 Block of East Virginia Street just after 10:00pm Wednesday night. The victim says a man came up to his car window, placed a 9mm handgun against his ribs, demanding cash and a cell phone. The suspect then took off on foot. No arrest has been made. If you have information on this robbery call Evansville Police.

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.