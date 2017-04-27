Home Indiana Man Robbed at Gunpoint While in an Evansville Drive Thru April 27th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police investigating, after a man is robbed at gunpoint while in a restaurant drive thru. Officers were called to the Dairy Queen, in the 1100 Block of East Virginia Street just after 10:00pm Wednesday night. The victim says a man came up to his car window, placed a 9mm handgun against his ribs, demanding cash and a cell phone. The suspect then took off on foot. No arrest has been made. If you have information on this robbery call Evansville Police.

