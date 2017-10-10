Man Robbed, Beat with Gun in Evansville

Evansville Police are looking for a robbery suspect who beat the victim in the head with his gun.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Fairmont Avenue around 11:00 Monday night. Police say someone called 911 after their neighbor arrived at the front door bleeding all over his face.

Police found the victim who did not speak English, but told police a man held him at gun point, hit him and then took his phone and wallet.

The victim went to St. Vincent hospital for his injuries.

