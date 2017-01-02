Home Indiana Evansville Man Riding A Scooter Tries To Run From Deputies January 2nd, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville Pinterest

A Hatfield man is behind bars after Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say he tried to use a scooter to outrun them.

A deputy says he noticed an equipment violation on a scooter driving on South Barker early Monday. When the deputy tried to pull the driver over, the driver sped up went down several side streets and allies in an attempt to outrun the deputy. The driver finally got off his vehicle at the end of Dennison Street near the Howell Yards. Then the man ran away.

A K9 unit was called in to track the man, and he was found a short time later. He is identified as 34-year-old Chad Goodwin of Hatfield. Deputies say Hatfield had several outstanding warrants for probation violations in connection previous drug cases. They also say he gave officers a false name when they arrested him.

Goodwin faces charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing.

