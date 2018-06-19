Man Responsible for Two Burglaries in May Arrested

Christopher Duncan has been arrested in relation to burglaries at PCMA Fields, as well as Campbell’s Jewelers in late May.

On May 23rd, officers responded to a burglary at PCMA Fields, where they found one of the buildings windows had been busted out. Missing from the building were baseball bats and a hot dog machine.

A woman returned the stolen items a few days later and stated that Duncan had stolen them and took them to her son’s home. Duncan later stated that he stole the bats, the hot dog machine, as well as some drinks that they hid in a wooded area near the mobile home park.

On May 28th, officers would respond to a burglary at Campbell’s Jewelers, where they found the glass window to the front display busted out and a wallet belonging to Duncan on the sidewalk near the store. Duncan stated that his friend broke the window with a rock to get a watch, but the friend Duncan accused denied that he did anything. The accused friend then went on to say that Duncan threw a block through the window, and later saw Duncan with the watch bragging about it.

Duncan was arrested June 18th and is being charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

