Man Rescued After Driving Into Ohio River

A man has been rescued after driving his car into the Ohio River in downtown Evansville.

Officials said the man was spotted driving the wrong way down the Lloyd Expressway just before 4 this morning. He got off the Lloyd on Wabash Avenue and continued south where he drove through the metal railing on Ohio Street and into the river.

Deputies said the driver was taken to the hospital for a suspected back injury. He was the only person inside the car and no one else was injured during the incident.

Crews are still at the scene trying to figure out how to get the man’s car out of the river. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved.

