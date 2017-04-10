44News | Evansville, IN

Man Reportedly Tries to Ingest Marijuana During a Traffic Stop

April 10th, 2017 Kentucky

A Kentucky man is behind bars for reportedly ingesting marijuana during a traffic stop. Herbie Buckner is charged with tampering with physical evidence and other traffic offenses.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop in the Reed Community in Henderson County Sunday. During the traffic stop, the trooper said Buckner tried to destroy marijuana by eating it.

Buckner was arrested and taken to Henderson County Jail. He is set to appear in court Tuesday, April 11th at 9 a.m.

