Indiana Man Reportedly Threatens to Blow Up Jasper Business April 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor

An Indiana man is behind bars for reportedly threatening to blow up a business.

Jasper Police received a report from Klem Hospitality that one of the employees made threats to blow up the facility.

Once officers arrived, they spoke with employees who told them 24-year-old Cody Smith made threats to “blow the place up” on Saturday, April 8th.

Several employees told police they felt unsafe and that Smith’s statements were threatening. Employees say they believe Smith is capable of carrying the act out.

Cody Smith is currently being held in the Dubois County Jail with tampering on a $500 cash bond.

