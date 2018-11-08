Home Indiana Man Reaches Plea Agreement in Bribery, Obstruction Case November 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A 77-year-old man accused of child molestation pleads guilty in a separate case. William Hilakos entered a plea agreement with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

He pleaded guilty to charges of bribery and obstruction of justice for allegedly offering a family member money to have the child molestation charges against him dropped.

A sentencing hearing is set for December 13th in the plea.

Hilakos’ trial for the five counts of child molestation starts December 17th.

