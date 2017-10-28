Man Punches Sheriff’s Deputy Multiple Times

A man is arrested after punching a Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputy multiple times.

Deputies were call to a truck after it was reported a man was unconscious in the running truck.

The man was found unconscious in his truck near State Route 181 South and State Route 890.

Deputies were able to wake up Wendell Shelton, who deputies say had an alcoholic drink in his hand.

Deputies say, as Shelton woke up he took his foot off the brake and the truck began to roll forward, almost running over an Indiana State Trooper helping out at the scene.

Once the truck was stopped deputies say Shelton yelled curse words and threw an alcoholic drink at a deputy and punched him three or four times.

Deputies tased Shelton to get him under control and arrest him.

Shelton is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

