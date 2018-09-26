Home Indiana Evansville Man who led EPD on chase found guilty September 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville

A Vanderburgh County man is found guilty on several gun and drug charges, after a police chase back in May.

Corey Wharton and Ronald McMillan were arrested earlier this year, after police tried to pull them over for driving with expired license plates. Instead of pulling over, police say Wharton took off, leading them on a chase. When he finally stopped at Monroe and Linwood, police say Wharton took off running. He was arrested a short time later. McMillan was still in the car when Wharton jumped out, and the car started rolling backward, hitting a patrol car.

Police later found a gun in the car, which was stolen out of Newburgh. They also found 4 grams of methamphetamine in Wharton’s pocket.

Wharton was found guilty Wednesday on drug and gun charges, as well as being an habitual criminal.

