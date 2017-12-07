Man With Knife Charged with Breaking Into Relative’s Home
A Vanderburgh County man is in jail after being arrested for breaking into a home.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Keith broke into a relative’s home in the 6000 block of Springfield Drive.
Deputies say Keith also threatened the family with a knife. The suspect fled after the victim pulled out a hand gun.
Deputies say they later found Keith walking on Saint Joseph Avenue. He’s facing felony charges for burglary and intimidation.