Home Indiana Evansville Man With Knife Charged with Breaking Into Relative’s Home December 7th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville, Indiana

A Vanderburgh County man is in jail after being arrested for breaking into a home.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Sean Keith broke into a relative’s home in the 6000 block of Springfield Drive.

Deputies say Keith also threatened the family with a knife. The suspect fled after the victim pulled out a hand gun.

Deputies say they later found Keith walking on Saint Joseph Avenue. He’s facing felony charges for burglary and intimidation.

Comments

comments