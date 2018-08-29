Home Illinois Man Killed In Wayne County After Car Hits Trees August 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

A Litchfield man has been killed in an accident in Wayne County that occurred on August 29th.

At 8:50AM, Illinois State Police were called to an accident that happened on I64 in rural Wayne County.

Police say the driver, Benjamin Hollo, was traveling westbound on the interstate approaching milepost 109 when his car drifted into the median.

According to police, the vehicle continued to travel in the median until it hit several trees before coming stopping.

Hollo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.

