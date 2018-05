Posey County Coroner has confirmed that 33-year-old Phillip Hutchinson of Wadesville was the individual that passed away from the accident this morning on Diamond Island Road.

Autopsy and Toxicology was performed by the coroner, with the results coming back in several weeks.

The earlier story can be found here. 44news.wevv.com/fatal-car-accident-posey-county/

