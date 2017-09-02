Man in Jail Facing Child Molesting Charge
Evansville Police arrested a man after a 13-year-old reported allegations of inappropriate contact.
75-year-old Clyde Wells is in jail facing a child molestation charge. The arrest happened after a young girl was interviewed at Holly’s House. According to police, the juvenile told the interview that Wells began making physical contact with her when she was 7 years old.
The arrest documents states that Wells denies the allegations. He remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.