Home Indiana Evansville Man Involved in Police Chase, Child Molestation Case in 2015, back in Custody January 12th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A man involved in a 2015 police chase and a previous child molestation case in Warrick County is back behind bars, facing two more counts of child molestation.

Joe Johns was arrested in June 2015 on two counts of child molestation. Later that year, in August, police received a call about a man who was believed to be suicidal. When police responded to the area of Vann and Pollack, they found Johns armed with a box cutter and a handgun. A crisis negotiator was called in, but Johns took off, leading police on a chase. When he wouldn’t stop, police fired, injuring Johns.

Thursday, he was arrested in Vanderburgh County on two different counts of child molestation. He’s being held without bond.

Previous story here:

Man Arrested after Police Chase

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments