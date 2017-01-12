44News | Evansville, IN

Man Involved in Police Chase, Child Molestation Case in 2015, back in Custody

January 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

A man involved in a 2015 police chase and a previous child molestation case in Warrick County is back behind bars, facing two more counts of child molestation.

Joe Johns was arrested in June 2015 on two counts of child molestation. Later that year, in August, police received a call about a man who was believed to be suicidal. When police responded to the area of Vann and Pollack, they found Johns armed with a box cutter and a handgun. A crisis negotiator was called in, but Johns took off, leading police on a chase. When he wouldn’t stop, police fired, injuring Johns.

Thursday, he was arrested in Vanderburgh County on two different counts of child molestation. He’s being held without bond.

