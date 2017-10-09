Home Indiana Evansville Man Involved In Interstate Theft Ring Will Not Spend Time Behind Bars October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A man who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars of heavy equipment will not spend any time behind bars for the crime. Thomas Elpers pleaded guilty to theft and burglary charges in Vanderburgh Circuit Court. He was sentenced to three years probation.

Elpers pleaded guilty to related charges earlier in federal court, where he received a similar sentence. He was ordered to make restitution of over $100,000 to the victims.

Elpers and his son Andrew admitted to stealing items such as tractors and bulldozers then re-selling the equipment.

Two others have also been charged in this case.

