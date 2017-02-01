Man Involved in Excessive Force Investigation, Reaches Plea Deal

The man involved in a traffic stop resulting in an excessive force investigation reaches a plea deal.

Mark Healy admitted to several counts in Vanderburgh Superior Court. His lawyers entered a guilty pleas to count of burglary, unlawful possession of a syringe, attempted theft and a possession of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of resisting. The four Evansville Police officers who arrested Healy in late October were suspended and are awaiting hearings with the Police Merit Commission.

Healy will be sentenced February 21ST.

Comments

comments