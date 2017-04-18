Man Involved in Excessive Force Case is Sentenced

The man involved in a theft resulting in an excessive force investigation learns his fate. Mark Healy reached a plea deal back in February, and entered guilty pleas on burglary, unlawful possession of a syringe, attempted theft and possession of methamphetamine charges. Prosecutors dropped a charge of resisting law enforcement.

Healy was sentenced to four years in prison, but he has already served 227 days. He will be released to serve the remainder of the sentence on probation.

He is also required to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $1,400.

