44News | Evansville, IN

Man Involved in Excessive Force Case is Sentenced

Man Involved in Excessive Force Case is Sentenced

April 18th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The man involved in a theft resulting in an excessive force investigation learns his fate. Mark Healy reached a plea deal back in February, and entered guilty pleas on burglary, unlawful possession of a syringe, attempted theft and possession of methamphetamine charges. Prosecutors dropped a charge of resisting law enforcement.

Healy was sentenced to four years in prison, but he has already served 227 days. He will be released to serve the remainder of the sentence on probation.

He is also required to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $1,400.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.