Home Indiana Evansville Man Involved In Excessive Force Case To Be Sentenced Another Day February 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man involved in a traffic stop resulting in an excessive force investigation will not be sentenced. His sentencing has been rescheduled due to the judge being sick. A pre-sentence date is set for March 8th at 8:30 a.m.

Police say Mark Healy attempted to steal from a garage in the 700 block of East Florida Street back in October. As Healy was being detained, an arresting officer was poked with an open syringe containing methamphetamine. Healy later admitted to officers that he had Hepatitis C.

The officers in this case filed documents after the October 29th arrest of Healy saying he fought with them during his arrest. But body camera footage shows that’s not the case. The department recommended three officers be terminated, and that one officer face a reduction in rank.

Last month, Healy plead guilty to charges of burglary, unlawful possession of a syringe, attempted theft and possession of meth. Prosecutors dropped his charge of resisting arrest.

Comments

comments