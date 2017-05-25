Man Involved In Evansville Shooting Identified

Evansville Police have identified 34-year-old DeMario White as the man involved in the shooting that occurred on May 15th.

White is an African-American male and stands at approximately 5’10 and weighs 140lbs.

The shooting took place on the 3900 block of Jackson Ave. The victim in the shooting was treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

