Man Involved In Deadly Evansville Chase Faces Four Felony Charges December 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man involved in an Evansville Police chase that turned deadly is facing four felony charges. Fredrick McFarland faces four felony counts of resisting law enforcement.

Two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month-old Prince Carter died in the collision. They died from multiple blunt force trauma and their deaths are being ruled a homicide.

Authorities say Fredrick McFarland was driving a vehicle with a fake license plate when they tried to pull him over, but he took off. The pursuit started on Evans and Bayard Park before coming to a deadly end at Linwood Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

McFarland was taken to an area hospital following the pursuit, but has not been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail yet.

Janae Carter had serious, but non-life threatening injuries, but Terrence Barker suffered life threatening injuries. Barker is in critical condition.

Police are still trying to identify McFarland’s passenger.

This is an ongoing investigation.

