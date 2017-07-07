Man Involved in Deadly Crash Reaches Plea Deal

The man involved in a deadly crash on the Lloyd earlier this year has reached a plea deal.

Jovontae Carter pleaded guilty to two charges in Vanderburgh county.

Carter admitted to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and guilty to operating a motor vehicle without a license.

A judge sentenced him to four years in state prison and suspended his license for five years.

That accident happened on the Lloyd near Ingle Avenue back on February 15th.

Margaret Conley died three days later after being ejected from the vehicle.

Comments

comments