Home Indiana Evansville Man Injured in Shooting on the Southeast Side of Evansville May 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities are still investigating a shooting that injured a man on Evansville’s southeast side. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue Monday around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived they found 33-year-old Andrew Beasley with gunshot wounds. Beasley was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Evansville Police are still investigating this incident, and do not have a suspect in custody at this time. There is a person of interest that may be involved.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Adult Detective Unit at 812-436-7979 or the We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

< hr />

Previous Story

Man Taken to Hospital after Evansville Shooting

Comments

comments