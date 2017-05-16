44News | Evansville, IN

Man Injured in Shooting on the Southeast Side of Evansville

May 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Authorities are still investigating a shooting that injured a man on Evansville’s southeast side. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue Monday around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived they found 33-year-old Andrew Beasley with gunshot wounds. Beasley was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Evansville Police are still investigating this incident, and do not have a suspect in custody at this time. There is a person of interest that may be involved.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Adult Detective Unit at 812-436-7979 or the We Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

