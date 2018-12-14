Home Kentucky Man Indicted for Shooting OPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty December 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The man indicted on a first degree assault charge for shooting an Owensboro Police Officer pleads not guilty.

David Turley was arraigned on the charge on December 14th in Daviess Circuit Court.

The shooting incident occurred on October 10th when Officer Zach Morris was shot while responding to a suspicious person call in an alleyway near the 500 Block of Hathaway Street.

Kentucky State police say the homeowner, Turley, thought the officer was the suspect and fired at him.

Officer Morris was hit in the abdomen and had emergency surgery at Owensboro Regional Health. Morris has not returned to work but is reported to be at home recovering.

Turley is due back in court on January 3rd at 8:30AM.

