Man Indicted in 37-Year Old Case After KSP Investigation

The Warren County Grand Jury indicted a man in relation to a case stemming back to 1981 following an investigation led by Kentucky State Police.

On December 12th, Samuel Little was indicted with one count of murder in relation to the death of Linda Sue Boards. Boards’ body was discovered on May 15th, 1981 on a farm in Smith Grove’s Kentucky.

In September of this year, investigators with KSP reached out to Post 3 Bowling Green with a lead regarding the murder case. KSP told the Post 3 Commander that the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program database discovered the methods in which Boards had been killed matched similar crimes that occurred in California.

Investigators were led to the Texas Ranger Division where Little had been recently interviewed for crimes committed in Texas.

In October of this year, KSP investigators interviewed Little in Texas regarding the murder of Boards. Police say information obtained during the interview was presented to the Grand Jury, which then led to Little’s indictment.

